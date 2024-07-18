State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 20,819 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $58,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

Allstate Trading Up 3.7 %

ALL stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.56 and a 12 month high of $179.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

