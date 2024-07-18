State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 30,844 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ventas worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3 %

Ventas stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company had a trading volume of 551,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -282.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

