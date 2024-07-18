State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.31 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,162. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average is $124.03.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

