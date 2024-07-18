State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.45 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,329. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

