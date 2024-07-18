State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $82.61 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $82,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $7.02 on Thursday, hitting $329.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

