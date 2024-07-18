State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $85.14 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,651 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $85,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rogco LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 74.7% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 111,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,515,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

