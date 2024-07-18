State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $27,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,887,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.