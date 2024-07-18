State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.87. 990,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,601. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.38.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.