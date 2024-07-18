State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 36,951 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Scotiabank increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.83. 823,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,089. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

