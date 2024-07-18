State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,042 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $60,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

GWW traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $966.71. The company had a trading volume of 131,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $924.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $934.51. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

