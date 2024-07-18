State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,198 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Hologic by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,441. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

