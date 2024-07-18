State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Entegris worth $20,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,766. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

