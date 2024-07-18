State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 50,381 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,381 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $67,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. Rogco LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 233,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,073,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

