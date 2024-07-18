State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $50,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.46. 383,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $212.39 and a 52 week high of $274.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

