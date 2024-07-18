State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
State Street Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $85.37.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on STT
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.