State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

