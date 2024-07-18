State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

