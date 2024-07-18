Status (SNT) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $97.36 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009551 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,724.47 or 0.99965991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072306 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,902,681,284 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,902,681,283.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02515909 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,726,638.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.