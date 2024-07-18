Stephens Increases Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target to $45.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $620.07 million, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

