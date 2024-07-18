Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 104,353 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 56,057 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,714,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,932,271. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.