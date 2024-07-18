StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

