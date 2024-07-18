StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

