StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at GEE Group

In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 150,000 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GEE Group stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of GEE Group worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.