StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

