StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.
Recon Technology Company Profile
