Strategic Education’s (STRA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $119.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.80. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $67.75 and a 1 year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $290.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $128,410 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 118,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

