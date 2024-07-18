Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $866.01 and last traded at $879.78. 1,959,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,416,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $897.68.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $850.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $797.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

