Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNV

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.