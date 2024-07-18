Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 275 ($3.57) to GBX 285 ($3.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.53% from the company’s previous close.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at GBX 194.50 ($2.52) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £566.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,427.00 and a beta of 2.09. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($3.09).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taseko Mines news, insider Anu Dhir bought 8,800 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £30,624 ($39,714.69). 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

