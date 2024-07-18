Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.24. 7,295,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,955. The company has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.