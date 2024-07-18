TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 37,136 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.83% of Hologic worth $150,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after buying an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,901,000 after buying an additional 115,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Down 1.0 %

HOLX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 895,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,028. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

