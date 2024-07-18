TD Asset Management Inc Buys 18,274 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.75% of Waters worth $152,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $361,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $206,286,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Waters by 1,095.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,078,000 after buying an additional 183,916 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 259,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 155,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.73. 142,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.09. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

