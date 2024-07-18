TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,389,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $212,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 41.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,378,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.73. 1,185,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

