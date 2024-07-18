TD Asset Management Inc Has $127.32 Million Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,731 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.86% of TKO Group worth $127,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $106.07. 330,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $113.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.