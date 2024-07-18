TD Asset Management Inc Has $138.27 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $138,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $55.96 on Thursday, hitting $3,933.68. 85,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,876.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,667.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

