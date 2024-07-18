TD Asset Management Inc Has $184.36 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,289 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.34% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $184,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,493,000 after acquiring an additional 672,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,316,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,053,000 after acquiring an additional 884,394 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,624,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,488,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,964,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,141. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $212.39 and a 1-year high of $274.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

