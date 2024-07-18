TD Asset Management Inc Has $93.09 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,391 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

TSM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $170.92. 39,504,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,591,034. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $886.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

