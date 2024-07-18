TD Asset Management Inc Sells 104,192 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,192 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Equinix worth $100,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 345.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 370.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.38.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $799.79. 72,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $797.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

