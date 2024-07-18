TD Cowen Boosts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $40.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRDO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $30.45 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -169.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,143,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,015,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,806,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,143,738 shares in the company, valued at $55,015,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,678 shares of company stock worth $25,443,394 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

