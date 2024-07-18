TD Cowen Raises ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $150.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

Get ITT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $141.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $144.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $102,709,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in ITT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 742,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in ITT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,434,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.