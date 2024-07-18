TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.74. 707,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In related news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,513 shares of company stock worth $3,869,053 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

