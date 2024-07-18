TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $170.00 at Bank of America

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.78.

TEL stock opened at $157.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $144.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

