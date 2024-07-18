Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 218.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $401.99. The company had a trading volume of 116,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.97 and a 200-day moving average of $410.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

