Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $277.50

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 277.50 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.59), with a volume of 592962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.52).

Temple Bar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £793.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 266.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 248.76.

Temple Bar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,448.28%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

