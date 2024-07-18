Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $37.00. 796,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,675,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TEM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Tempus AI Stock Down 2.2 %

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.