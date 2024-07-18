Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:TENX opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $61.20.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.72). On average, research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
