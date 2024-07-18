Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Teradata by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $54,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. Teradata has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

