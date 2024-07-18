Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $471.88 million and approximately $31.37 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000672 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,477,715,789 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

