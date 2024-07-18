Terra (LUNA) Trading 17.6% Higher This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $354.40 million and $34.33 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 797,187,700 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

