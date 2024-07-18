TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Tops $109.07 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $109.07 million and $16.20 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00042481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,614,738 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,607,831 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.