TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$89.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$74.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.64. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of C$29.24 and a 1-year high of C$82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.51.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$4,082,000.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,060.25. Also, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$4,082,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,552,123. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

