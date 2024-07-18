Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 280 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 8,612,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,570. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $43.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

